GRIFFITH — The Griffith Town Council will stay the same for another term as the lone member being challenged won reelection Tuesday.
Republican Council Vice President Larry Ballah won the 2nd Ward race against his Democrat challenger, Stefanee Asche.
With seven years on the council now behind him, Ballah said he looks forward to the next four.
"I want to thank the Griffith voters for demonstrating their confidence in the current Town Council by returning us for another term," he said.
Ballah said he looks forward to making continued improvements in his upcoming term, including the parks and infrastructure, especially the sidewalks and curbs.
"And as always, transparency will continue to be how we conduct Griffith Town Council business," he said.
The returning council will consist of Ballah and the other Republicans, who each ran unopposed, including Jim Marker, R-1st; Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd; Melissa Robbins, R-4; and Tony Hobson, R-5th.
Ballah also thanked Asche for running a very competent campaign.