GRIFFITH — As Dec. 31 draws near, Griffith officials continue crafting a new bill that, if enacted by the state, would let the town form its own township or fund its own poor relief without any township membership.

While the state has given Griffith until November 2020 to be accepted into North Township or St. John Township, the town would like to join up before Jan. 1 to avoid paying anything to Calumet Township in 2020.

"We've got a couple of weeks left for one of the townships to admit us," Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said. "It's going to be tough, but we're trying."

Beating the Dec. 31 deadline would mean an immediate lower tax rate for Griffith property owners as their split from Calumet Township would then be final.

Recently, Griffith has paid Calumet Township more than $2 million per year while only needing around $30,000 in services.

In the meantime, Ryfa said town officials are going to Indianapolis to review the potential bill's language.

In the past, town officials have discussed the possibility of Griffith leaving Calumet Township without joining another and simply paying for its own poor relief services.

To offer a second alternative, the proposed bill's language would give the state legislature an option to allow Griffith to form its own official one-community township.

Griffith Town Council members met with the St. John Township board in October and presented their case for membership.

So far, this township has not taken a vote on Griffith's request and there has been no meeting yet with the North Township board in 2019.

Ryfa said he would welcome the chance to meet with North Township Board members soon and forge an agreement by the end of the year.

By bringing Griffith aboard, North Township would gain about $510,728 in additional revenue per year. St. John Township would gain almost $80,000 per year.

