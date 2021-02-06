Griffith hopes for agreement with Hammond on water rate dispute

GRIFFITH — The Town Council says it hopes to reach a new agreement with the Hammond Water Works even though compromises will be required of everyone involved.

In November, the council announced it would join Highland, Munster, Dyer and Whiting in opposition to a water rate hike proposed by Hammond.

The proposed rate is many times higher than the current rates paid by those communities, said Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

Ryfa referred to a past dispute with the Hammond Sanitary District that eventually was resolved, adding he hopes for a similar resolution with the water works district.

Part of the sanitary district deal requires an independent firm to perform a cost of service study to base future rate increases on the actual costs incurred by Hammond.

The Griffith council recently voted to have that cost study performed.

"Griffith hopes to reach a similar settlement with Hammond Water Works," Ryfa said. "We are hopeful that all of the communities can reach common ground for all our citizens to resolve the rate disputes we currently have with Hammond."