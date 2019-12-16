GRIFFITH — Griffith's highest official remains hopeful the town will join a new township by the end of the year.
"We're still hoping to be accepted by St. John Township or North Township" by the Dec. 31 deadline," said Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.
A year ago, Griffith's membership request was denied by both townships.
The Indiana General Assembly has given Griffith until November 2020 to get one of the townships to change its mind.
However, to avoid paying any taxes to Calumet Township in 2020, a new township must approve Griffith by Dec. 31.
Griffith Town Council members met with the St. John Township board in October and presented their case for membership.
So far, this township has not taken a vote on Griffith's request and there has been no meeting yet with the North Township board in 2019.
By bringing Griffith aboard, St. John Township would get almost $80,000 in extra revenue per year.
North Township would gain about $510,728 with Griffith as a member.
Griffith also has been working on a back-up plan in case nothing happens with the townships.
It would present the Indiana General Assembly with a new bill that allows Griffith to go alone and provide its own township services.
"We saw the draft of the bill," which would be sponsored by a local legislator on behalf of the town, Ryfa said.
The community has been seeking a divorce from Calumet Township for over a decade because its taxpayers pay over $2.2 million per year, while only receiving about $30,000 in services.
When the township's budget exceeded a limit set by the state a few years ago, it gave Griffith the right to begin secession efforts.