Griffith plans to bring back outdoor festivities

GRIFFITH — The town's 2021 festivals and events will all take place as scheduled, the Town Council announced Tuesday.
Griffith thereby joins many other communities that are planning to reopen their summer celebrations after most were canceled last year by COVID-19.
The year will kick off on May 7 when the Griffith Central Market returns to Central Park. The market will be open every Friday through Sept. 17.
The Broad Street Blues and BBQ Festival will unfold June 25-27.
The Central Market-Independence Day celebration will take place July 2-3, including a July 3 parade at noon followed by a fireworks display around 9:30 p.m.
"(This is the) first fireworks show for Independence Day for as long as anyone can remember," noted Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.
He also recalled the parade held by the town last year.
"We had many citizens thank us for having a parade on July 4, 2020. There were zero issues."
Ryfa added that a few events were also hosted by the town last fall and that no problems were reported.
There will be live musical entertainment before and after the fireworks on July 3, said Councilman Tony Hobson, R-5th.
August will be a busy month as the Symphony in the Park chimes in on Aug. 7 and the Rockopelli Music Festival comes in Aug. 14-15.
This will be followed by the Rock N Rail Music and Street Festival on Sept. 2-5.
The season will conclude with Oktoberfest on Oct. 1-3.
"We do recommend that the people follow the ... social distancing guidelines at these events," Hobson said.
This will not include a requirement to wear masks, Ryfa noted.
"We are working on the social distancing guidelines and will adapt based on the various COVID data available at the time of each event," Ryfa added. "We will continue to provide a safe environment for attendees for our 2021 events and will allow people to make their own sound decisions in protecting their health" as long as they are in accordance with state, county or Griffith guidelines.
The council's vote to approve the events was unanimous, including permission for alcohol sales in the park.