Griffith plans to bring back outdoor festivities

GRIFFITH — The town's 2021 festivals and events will all take place as scheduled, the Town Council announced Tuesday.

Griffith thereby joins many other communities that are planning to reopen their summer celebrations after most were canceled last year by COVID-19.

The year will kick off on May 7 when the Griffith Central Market returns to Central Park. The market will be open every Friday through Sept. 17.

The Broad Street Blues and BBQ Festival will unfold June 25-27.

The Central Market-Independence Day celebration will take place July 2-3, including a July 3 parade at noon followed by a fireworks display around 9:30 p.m.

"(This is the) first fireworks show for Independence Day for as long as anyone can remember," noted Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

He also recalled the parade held by the town last year.

"We had many citizens thank us for having a parade on July 4, 2020. There were zero issues."

Ryfa added that a few events were also hosted by the town last fall and that no problems were reported.