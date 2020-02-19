You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Griffith property value assessments soar
urgent

Griffith property value assessments soar

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK_Griffith Town Hall

Griffith Town Hall

 John J. Watkins, The Times

GRIFFITH — As the town hopes to finalize its split from Calumet Township this year, homeowners are finding big jumps in their 2020 property value assessments.

The assessments were done by Calumet Township, said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

The council and Reedy Financial Group have reviewed data on the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance website, Ryfa said.

"It appears that, based on those numbers, the assessed valuation for Griffith homes increased by over 30%," Ryfa said.

In comparison, neighboring Highland only went up by 6% and Merrillville got a boost of 4%, Ryfa said.

"It appears Griffith had the highest percent AV increase in Lake County for residential and the increase in most cases is three times or more than the other cities and towns," Ryfa said. "This includes Gary."

The spike in assessed valuation is significant because the AV determines the value of a home for taxing purposes.

The assessed valuation for Griffith's rental and commercial properties is lower than last year, Ryfa said.

As for property tax bills, homeowners already at the tax cap will probably see a reduction in their bills.

Ryfa said the DLGF has been made aware of the high assessments by some of the homeowners.

"I know things are going great for our town, but I would have never thought that any town in the state could see property values increase by 30-plus% in a single year," Ryfa said.

Similar issues came up with the Calumet Township assessments in 2009 and 2012 when the state intervened.

"We will once again ask the DLGF to review the assessments done by Calumet Township," Ryfa said. "All we want is honest and fair assessments."

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts