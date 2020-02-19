Griffith property value assessments soar

GRIFFITH — As the town hopes to finalize its split from Calumet Township this year, homeowners are finding big jumps in their 2020 property value assessments.

The assessments were done by Calumet Township, said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

The council and Reedy Financial Group have reviewed data on the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance website, Ryfa said.

"It appears that, based on those numbers, the assessed valuation for Griffith homes increased by over 30%," Ryfa said.

In comparison, neighboring Highland only went up by 6% and Merrillville got a boost of 4%, Ryfa said.

"It appears Griffith had the highest percent AV increase in Lake County for residential and the increase in most cases is three times or more than the other cities and towns," Ryfa said. "This includes Gary."

The spike in assessed valuation is significant because the AV determines the value of a home for taxing purposes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The assessed valuation for Griffith's rental and commercial properties is lower than last year, Ryfa said.

As for property tax bills, homeowners already at the tax cap will probably see a reduction in their bills.