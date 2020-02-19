Griffith property value assessments soar

GRIFFITH — As the town hopes to finalize its split from Calumet Township this year, homeowners are finding big jumps in their 2020 property value assessments.
The assessments were done by Calumet Township, said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.
The council and Reedy Financial Group have reviewed data on the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance website, Ryfa said.
"It appears that, based on those numbers, the assessed valuation for Griffith homes increased by over 30%," Ryfa said.
In comparison, neighboring Highland only went up by 6% and Merrillville got a boost of 4%, Ryfa said.
"It appears Griffith had the highest percent AV increase in Lake County for residential and the increase in most cases is three times or more than the other cities and towns," Ryfa said. "This includes Gary."
The spike in assessed valuation is significant because the AV determines the value of a home for taxing purposes.
The assessed valuation for Griffith's rental and commercial properties is lower than last year, Ryfa said.
As for property tax bills, homeowners already at the tax cap will probably see a reduction in their bills.
Ryfa said the DLGF has been made aware of the high assessments by some of the homeowners.
"I know things are going great for our town, but I would have never thought that any town in the state could see property values increase by 30-plus% in a single year," Ryfa said.
Similar issues came up with the Calumet Township assessments in 2009 and 2012 when the state intervened.
"We will once again ask the DLGF to review the assessments done by Calumet Township," Ryfa said. "All we want is honest and fair assessments."