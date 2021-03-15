Griffith school board nixes prayer before meetings

"A concerned district community member contacted FFRF to report that the board opens each of its meetings with a prayer, led by either a guest or a member of the board," McDonald wrote.

In urging the board to stop the practice, the letter said the opening prayer is unfair to those who do not share the same religious beliefs or are not religious at all.

The letter also criticized the board for conducting the prayer.

"No board member, however, should seek to impose his or her personal religious preferences on those in attendance at meetings," McDonald wrote.

He went on to say the opening prayer probably violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and that it places the school town in jeopardy of legal liability.

It asks the group be notified "at its earliest convenience" of the changes made to the board’s practice.

Ruesken said it was the board's intention "to do what is best for the district" and that is to amend the decades old practice of prayer before the commencing of the public meeting.

"It is wise to submit to rule of law that governs public school board policies. Henceforth we will practice a moment of silence."