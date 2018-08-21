MICHIGAN CITY — Area activists plan a rally outside the Indiana State Prison on Saturday to demand better living conditions there.
Organizers of the rally include inmates’ family members.
Groups planning the rally include The Other Victims’ Advocacy Group, Michigan City Social Justice Group, Black Lives Matter Gary and IDOC Watch.
Local and regional speakers are expected to make three demands — improved access and quality of medical care, improved food quality and an end to an alleged cockroach and bedbug infestation.
DOC spokesman Ike Randolph said the staff haven’t received complaints about bed bugs or other infestations. Prison staff perform weekly and monthly sanitation inspections in all areas within the facility, he said.
The rally is at 1 p.m. Afterward, participants plan to march to the “You Are Beautiful” sign across from City Hall on U.S. 12, then meet at the PARC Community Center, 1713 Franklin St., for food and conversation.
Free parking for participants is available at the HOPE Center, 222 McLelland Ave., where participants will be making signs in the parking lot starting at noon.