Groups seek more transparency, public participation at Statehouse

More than 40 interest groups representing a variety of causes are urging state lawmakers to improve transparency and public participation in Indiana's legislative process, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

A letter sent Tuesday to the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Indiana House and Senate requests fewer spur-of-the-moment schedule changes and more opportunities for Hoosiers away from the Statehouse to share their thoughts on pending legislation.

"While changes are essential for the short-term as elected officials envision how to legislate during social distancing, we must also use this opportunity to reimagine our legislative process with greater accessibility for all Hoosiers," the letter says.

In particular, the groups request proposed amendments be filed and available to the public at least one full day, rather than just two hours, before they are eligible for a vote, and committee hearings be scheduled 72 hours, instead of 24 hours, in advance.

They also ask that House and Senate committees accept written, prerecorded, live video, and in-person testimony on legislative proposals, with sufficient time for everyone who wants to be heard to have a chance to make their case for or against a measure.