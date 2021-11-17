 Skip to main content
Gun fired in Indiana secretary of state's office
Gun fired in Indiana secretary of state's office

No one was injured Wednesday when a law enforcement officer assigned to the Indiana secretary of state's securities division accidentally fired a gun in the office.

No one was injured Wednesday when a law enforcement officer assigned to the Indiana secretary of state's securities division accidentally fired a gun in the office.

According to Allen Carter, director of communications for Republican Secretary of State Holli Sullivan, the officer was cleaning the gun when it went off.

In accordance with standard procedure, the Indiana State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting, Carter said.

The secretary of state's securities division is located in the Indiana Government Center South building adjacent to the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis.

The division regulates the state's securities industry with an eye toward protecting Hoosier investors.

Its Prosecution Assistance Unit, comprised of law enforcement officers and attorneys, investigates and prosecutes criminal violations of Indiana securities statutes.

