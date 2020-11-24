Hammond, Chicago mayors competing to supply Joliet water for next 125 years

McDermott and Lightfoot are expected to present their offers at the Joliet City Council’s Dec. 17 meeting, perhaps through a livestream or virtual setting.

“We’re competing for Joliet’s business,” McDermott said.

For years, Hammond has charged Illinois municipalities at 88% of the rate the city of Chicago charges, save for Chicago Heights, where the rate was based on the consumer price index per a 2018 contract.

“The thing about Joliet’s situation is the same reason why we have so many customers on the South Side of Chicago for the Hammond Water Co. Everybody’s sort of being held hostage of the mayor of Chicago, and I’m not talking about Lori Lightfoot, I’m talking about the position. Over the years, that position could raise water rates with no rhyme or reason,” McDermott said.

The city of Hammond was sued Friday by its customer communities of Highland, Dyer, Munster, Whiting and Griffith over the city increasing its water rates for the first time since 1985.

Even with its rate increase that starts Jan. 1, Hammond has the lowest rates in all of Indiana, city officials have said.