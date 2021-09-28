Hammond council adopts spending plan for American Rescue Plan funds

HAMMOND — The city of Hammond is on its way to seeing various shovel-ready projects break ground in the near future.
On Monday, the Hammond Common Council unanimously approved and adopted an ordinance outlining a spending plan for $38 million, nearly 75%, of the city's $51.39 million American Rescue Plan allocation.
Presented by Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. earlier this month, the plan includes projects spanning from lead remediation in Robertsdale to the reconstruction of Hohman Avenue in downtown Hammond, as outlined in the city's downtown master plan created by a team led by urban planner Jeff Speck.
McDermott, during Monday's meeting, said the selected projects were shovel ready citywide.
"I've heard some remarks about maybe too much of them are in the first district," he said. "We really just focused on shovel-ready projects that were ready to go right now, and in this case, a few of them happen to be in the first district."
All told, the spending plan includes:
- $5 million toward the reconstruction of Hohman Avenue in downtown Hammond
- $5 million for the reconstruction of Kennedy Avenue in downtown Hessville
- $5 million for a new destination YMCA next to the Hammond Sportsplex
- $4 million for lead remediation in Robertsdale
- $3.6 million for a Hessville bridge to get residents over a rail crossing near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and 169th Street
- $3.5 million for a new fire station No. 2, constructed on the old Clark High School tennis courts
- $3.5 million to construct a new pedestrian bridge on Calumet Avenue between Munster and Hammond
- $3 million in new infrastructure for a new residential neighborhood at Clark
- $1.3 million for software and cyber security updates
- $1 million toward the reconstruction of Oxbow Road
- $1 million toward repairs to the Columbia Avenue water tank
- $800,000 for a new single-family residential development on Florida Avenue in Hessville
- $500,000 for a new storm sewer in the 7000 block of Schneider Street, which McDermott has said is a flood-prone area in the city
- $400,000 for Hammond Common Council Chamber technology updates
- $400,000 for the reconstruction of J.F. Mahoney Drive
Addressing concerns the city's fourth district "was not getting enough love," McDermott said the city wants to build a new firehouse in the district, which is bordered by 165th Street and the town of Munster.
"Right now, we have station seven, which is an old station, and we have the station on Hohman ... station five, which is damaged and it's not going to be repaired in that location," McDermott said. "So we're dreaming, what could we do with a new house? Where could it be? We have a couple sites, and I've talked about them with Councilman (William) Emerson."
The new firehouse will be in the next phase of projects, McDermott said.
"I don't want anybody to think that this administration doesn't love any one part of our city. That's completely not true," the longtime mayor said.
"These projects were in the hopper for years, and they were just ready to go, and ARP was a Godsend."
McDermott previously told The Times once the funds are allocated by the council, the city plans to "move expeditiously," to work on bids for the projects. He previously said work could begin as soon as this spring.