Hammond council adopts spending plan for American Rescue Plan funds

Addressing concerns the city's fourth district "was not getting enough love," McDermott said the city wants to build a new firehouse in the district, which is bordered by 165th Street and the town of Munster.

"Right now, we have station seven, which is an old station, and we have the station on Hohman ... station five, which is damaged and it's not going to be repaired in that location," McDermott said. "So we're dreaming, what could we do with a new house? Where could it be? We have a couple sites, and I've talked about them with Councilman (William) Emerson."

The new firehouse will be in the next phase of projects, McDermott said.

"I don't want anybody to think that this administration doesn't love any one part of our city. That's completely not true," the longtime mayor said.

"These projects were in the hopper for years, and they were just ready to go, and ARP was a Godsend."

McDermott previously told The Times once the funds are allocated by the council, the city plans to "move expeditiously," to work on bids for the projects. He previously said work could begin as soon as this spring.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.