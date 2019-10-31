WHITING — State lawmakers representing Hammond, Whiting and East Chicago are holding a town hall meeting Saturday to preview for their constituents the upcoming Indiana legislative session.
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, and state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, will speak from 1-3 p.m. at the Whiting Public Library, 1735 Oliver St.
The lawmakers are expected to discuss the legislation they plan to file when the General Assembly convenes Jan. 6 and to listen to their constituents' thoughts and concerns about the state's laws.
The 2020 legislative session will run for 10 weeks. State lawmakers are required by law to adjourn for the year no later than March 14.