Hammond, Gary mayors call latest Illinois COVID-19 shutdowns a mistake

GARY — The mayors of Lake County's two most populous cities believe Illinois leaders are making a mistake by shutting down restaurants and other public places in response to a recent surge of COVID-19 infections.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and Gary Mayor Jerome Prince told a gathering of Northwest Indiana business leaders Wednesday they look forward to Illinois residents crossing the state line in the months ahead to patronize Region eateries, casinos and retailers that now are less accessible in their home state.

"You got to recognize that there's a pandemic out there but you can't give businesses no chance whatsoever," McDermott said. "I don't think it's my responsibility to say, 'You can't go to a restaurant. I know better than you and I'm doing what's good for your health.'"

"If you want to go to a restaurant, wear a mask, socially distance, and can give this restaurant a chance to stay alive, I feel like that's your responsibility. You're an adult. If you don't want to go to a restaurant, then you should have that right as well."

Prince said he agrees with McDermott there's no need — at this time — to shut down the economy due to increasing COVID-19 cases, even though Gary was slower to reopen than other Region communities to better protect its higher number of vulnerable citizens.