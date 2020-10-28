Hammond, Gary mayors call latest Illinois COVID-19 shutdowns a mistake

GARY — The mayors of Lake County's two most populous cities believe Illinois leaders are making a mistake by shutting down restaurants and other public places in response to a recent surge of COVID-19 infections.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and Gary Mayor Jerome Prince told a gathering of Northwest Indiana business leaders Wednesday they look forward to Illinois residents crossing the state line in the months ahead to patronize Region eateries, casinos and retailers that now are less accessible in their home state.
"You got to recognize that there's a pandemic out there but you can't give businesses no chance whatsoever," McDermott said. "I don't think it's my responsibility to say, 'You can't go to a restaurant. I know better than you and I'm doing what's good for your health.'"
"If you want to go to a restaurant, wear a mask, socially distance, and can give this restaurant a chance to stay alive, I feel like that's your responsibility. You're an adult. If you don't want to go to a restaurant, then you should have that right as well."
Prince said he agrees with McDermott there's no need — at this time — to shut down the economy due to increasing COVID-19 cases, even though Gary was slower to reopen than other Region communities to better protect its higher number of vulnerable citizens.
"Over the last couple of weeks we've seen double-digit increases in COVID-19-related cases, and over the last seven days they've been the high double-digits," Prince said. "To us that suggests that there may be a very realistic situation that exists that could require us to enhance, or at least administer, further restrictions. But we'll always continue to follow the science and we'll do what's in the best interest of our residents."
In response, the Democratic five-term Hammond mayor was less cautious than his Democratic first-term Gary colleague in saying exactly what he believes.
"I think (Chicago) Mayor Lightfoot and (Illinois) Gov. Pritzker are making a mistake, absolutely," McDermott said. "It's not our role to be mom and dad."
"It's my job to give everybody a fighting chance: to give the businesses a fighting chance and to give people a chance to choose for themselves how they want to approach this."
Ironically, the audience of several hundred people to whom the mayors were speaking — a joint meeting of the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce and the Gary Chamber of Commerce inside the spacious B. Coleman Aviation hangar at the Gary-Chicago International Airport — could not have legally convened in Illinois due to COVID-19 restrictions.
