Hammond gets look at 2022 budget

Both police officers and firefighters are set to receive a 1% raise in 2023, and a 1% raise in 2024, McDermott confirmed following the meeting.

As presented, the city's budget saw a 0.6% increase from 2021 to 2022. In 2021, the city passed a $85.3 million budget. A $85.9 million budget is proposed for 2022.

City Controller Megan Flores said overall, Hammond "is doing really well financially."

The city's general fund is set to decrease in the coming year, Flores said. From 2021 to 2022, the general fund decreased by $803,694.

"That's reflective of a few things. We did a bond refinancing that had some savings, as well as they're not giving the increases to the police officers or firefighters, but increasing their pension base instead," Flores said. "We saved roughly $1,000 per officer, roughly $500 per firefighter, so some of that savings is reflected in that."

Some revenues, such as interest earnings on investments, are still hurting in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Flores said.