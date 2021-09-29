Hammond gets look at 2022 budget

HAMMOND — The city's 2022 budget is expected to remain relatively flat as compared to this year.
The $85.9 million budget was presented during the Monday Hammond Common Council meeting. Proposals for the city's 2022 budget, redevelopment budget and sanitary district budget were approved on first and second reading.
All three were referred to the council as a whole, with a committee meeting set for Oct. 12.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the city expects to see 94% of its total property tax collections.
McDermott also reported the city's net assessed value has increased, and is now around $2.5 billion.
"Another interesting fact is the city in this budget, through the assessment process, increased its net assessed value by 6%, which is, I think, really good news," McDermott said.
The proposed budget includes a 2% salary increase for all city employees, except for police and fire, McDermott said, noting public safety officials agreed to not take a raise in 2021 and 2022 following an agreement the city made with the departments due to pension adjustments.
Both police officers and firefighters are set to receive a 1% raise in 2023, and a 1% raise in 2024, McDermott confirmed following the meeting.
As presented, the city's budget saw a 0.6% increase from 2021 to 2022. In 2021, the city passed a $85.3 million budget. A $85.9 million budget is proposed for 2022.
City Controller Megan Flores said overall, Hammond "is doing really well financially."
The city's general fund is set to decrease in the coming year, Flores said. From 2021 to 2022, the general fund decreased by $803,694.
"That's reflective of a few things. We did a bond refinancing that had some savings, as well as they're not giving the increases to the police officers or firefighters, but increasing their pension base instead," Flores said. "We saved roughly $1,000 per officer, roughly $500 per firefighter, so some of that savings is reflected in that."
Some revenues, such as interest earnings on investments, are still hurting in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Flores said.
"We're probably seeing less than half of what we typically ... earned in those types of line items," Flores said. "But all our miscellaneous revenues have really bounced back since we've opened up our doors. Our parks department was one of the biggest hit in COVID with having to shut down for so long and limit activities, and they really bounced back significantly."
Flores noted the city's $51.39 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan is separate from the budget.