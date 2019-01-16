INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court last year ruled that local police are barred by federal law from issuing $200 tickets to railroad operators when their trains block street crossings for longer than 10 minutes.
In the wake of that decision, municipal leaders and public safety officials have identified a growing number of regularly blocked crossings throughout the Region, causing untold delays for motorists and potentially preventing first responders from quickly reaching individuals in peril.
Now state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, believes she has a solution that could pass court muster.
Instead of fining rail companies for blocking street crossings, Jackson's House Bill 1090 would impose a $200 fine on rail companies that fail to provide local police with advance notice they intend to block a street crossing for more than 10 minutes.
Under the legislation, local police then would share the notice with area fire departments and ambulance services likely to be affected by the blocked crossing.
"I consider this a common sense measure that will help our police and fire and emergency medical technicians respond to calls for help," Jackson said.
The Indiana Supreme Court decision was rooted in a 1995 federal deregulation statute that prohibited states from enacting any law or rule that has the effect of "managing" or "governing" rail transportation by dictating operational choices.
From that perspective, Jackson's proposal may be permissible, because it doesn't tell rail companies how to operate their trains — only that they must provide notice if certain operations are likely to tie up traffic due to blocked street crossings.
"If they know that a crossing is blocked or will be blocked, police, fire and EMTs can be ready and seek out alternative routes," Jackson said.
"When it comes to a serious traffic accident or a house on fire, literally every minute counts. My legislation can help get them extra time they need."
Jackson's proposal is awaiting action by the House Roads and Transportation Committee.