Hammond mayor braces for possible protests over anti-Biden flag flap

"Let’s make some noise," the group posted on its Facebook page.

McDermott said Wednesday he's been contacted by numerous law enforcement officials alerting him to the protest and offering to work with him to ensure public safety is maintained if outsiders come to Hammond looking to stir up trouble.

"If they're coming here to do violence, I would like to remind them that I'm a mayor, and my wife is a judge. And I have a feeling there's going to be people concerned for our safety," McDermott said. "They're not going to let people ransack my house; that's not happening."

McDermott insisted those protectors do not include anyone from Antifa or Black Lives Matter, notwithstanding an incendiary web posting that claims the mayor is calling in "radicals" to protect him from Trump supporters.

"Everything on that blog is false. I never reached out to Antifa. I never reached out to Black Lives Matter, or anybody. I don't really feel like causing a problem where I live," McDermott said.

On the other hand, McDermott said if the protesters simply want to express their opinion — without flying flags that run afoul of Hammond's obscenity ordinance — he's got no problem with that.