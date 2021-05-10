Hammond mayor sues to do away with Lake County's judge selection system

HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. wants voters, not governors, electing Lake County’s 16 Superior Court judges.

The mayor is suing in U.S. District Court to overturn the judicial merit selection system that has been picking judges in the county over the past five decades.

“Just because its old doesn’t make it right or constitutional,” the mayor said Monday.

He labels the current nonpartisan appointment of criminal, civil and juvenile court judges as racially discriminatory and a violation of the state constitution and federal voting rights law.

He also is challenging the Republican-dominated Indiana General Assembly’s new law that tweaks the judicial merit selection system to give Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, also a Republican, even more say in picking Lake judges.

“It takes a system that already was unconstitutional, and made it more political,” he said.

McDermott, a Democrat, said voters should elect judges, just as they did his wife five years ago.

Marissa McDermott successfully ran for Lake Circuit Court judge, defeating the incumbent judge, the late George Paras, in the 2016 Democratic party primary. She is running for reelection in 2022.