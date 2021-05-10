Hammond mayor sues to do away with Lake County's judge selection system

HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. wants voters, not governors, electing Lake County’s 16 Superior Court judges.
The mayor is suing in U.S. District Court to overturn the judicial merit selection system that has been picking judges in the county over the past five decades.
“Just because its old doesn’t make it right or constitutional,” the mayor said Monday.
He labels the current nonpartisan appointment of criminal, civil and juvenile court judges as racially discriminatory and a violation of the state constitution and federal voting rights law.
He also is challenging the Republican-dominated Indiana General Assembly’s new law that tweaks the judicial merit selection system to give Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, also a Republican, even more say in picking Lake judges.
“It takes a system that already was unconstitutional, and made it more political,” he said.
McDermott, a Democrat, said voters should elect judges, just as they did his wife five years ago.
Marissa McDermott successfully ran for Lake Circuit Court judge, defeating the incumbent judge, the late George Paras, in the 2016 Democratic party primary. She is running for reelection in 2022.
The process involved receiving endorsements from Democratic Party officials and going door-to-door to canvas voters, just like any other candidate on the ballot.
Lake Superior criminal, civil and juvenile judges were also popularly elected until an early 1970s law forbade them from campaigning directly to voters under party labels.
That was replaced by the judicial merit selection system where judicial vacancies are filled by attorneys who must apply to the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission.
That commission is a panel of lawyers — elected by all the county’s lawyers — and non-lawyers chosen by county government’s top elected executives.
The commission interviews all applicants and forwards the names of three finalists to the governor, who then selects the new judge.
Judges then face voters every six years on a nonpartisan retention-rejection ballot.
The state legislature claimed this removed judges from partisan influences. The Democratic Party has dominated Lake County judicial elections for generations.
The Republican-dominated state legislature has tinkered for years with who sits on the nine-member Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission.
The most recent change, signed into law this year, has infuriated Lake County Democrats because it gives Indiana’s Republican governor more say in how judges are picked.
Holcomb would now name three members to the judicial nominating commission, which would shrink from nine to seven members.
County government’s three chief executives — two Democrats and one Republican — would chose three others.
The Indiana Supreme Court would name the seventh member of the newly constituted Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission.
Not if McDermott’s suit is successful.
The mayor is now asking a federal judge to strike down this new wrinkle in county’s judicial selection system on the grounds it is unconstitutional special legislation applying only to Lake and St. Joseph counties.
He further argues the new system disenfranchises minority Hoosiers.