Hammond nearing end of revitalization projects, looking ahead to reimagined downtown, mayor says

"They'll still offer the programs they're offering right now at the location at Purdue, but it's going to be a completely new project, new initiatives," Taillon said. "It's going to be very family oriented, and I think it's going to be very exciting and fit in really well with the Sportsplex and with what we're doing at the new YMCA."

McDermott noted similar to the Oxbow Landing development, the Woodmar Mall won't have any room left with the new YMCA and relocated Challenger Learning Center.

But the city isn't stopping there, McDermott said.

"We always have another project," he said. "Downtown Hammond is a big focus, obviously, with what's going on right now. That's one that's going to take a while, but we're going to get there because we're tenacious, and we grind it out."

More development planned

A new downtown master plan for the city calls for a variety of new property uses, including mixed-use buildings that usually feature retail spaces on the ground floor with residential units above.