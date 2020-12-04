Hammond nonprofit breaks ground as part of city's blight elimination strategy

He said the city has demolished hundreds of dilapidated structures with casino revenue over the years. Each demolition costs about $7,000 to $10,000, and about $500,000 is budgeted annually.

"It's a good use of our casino money," he said.

While the city takes an aggressive stance against absentee property owners, the city does work closely with those who show a good-faith effort to rehab homes instead of tearing them down, he said.

Africa K. Tarver, executive director of planning and development for the city of Hammond, said she couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come under UNI’s leadership.

“This shows we’re always looking to give our residents what they want and need. Residential development is definitely on the rise, and we want to make sure people have efficient, safe housing that’s complimentary to the community.

"We’re really excited about this Hammond is a community already build up, but we have these homes that we have to demolish that are no longer habitable,” she added.