Hammond nonprofit breaks ground as part of city's blight elimination strategy

HAMMOND — As part of the city’s strategy to revamp blighted, vacant lots and provide housing to low-to-moderate income families in the city, United Neighborhoods Inc. on Friday broke ground on a new construction affordable home on Clark Avenue.
United Neighborhoods Inc., a nonprofit aimed at addressing housing needs in the city, said the new construction at 4313 Clark Ave. is the first by UNI in over a decade.
UNI’s incoming executive director, LaVetta Sparks-Wade, said the property is just one of the organization’s new construction projects and rehabs being undertaken. This latest project is significant, she said.
“It’s not often that we do new construction,” Sparks-Wade said.
United Neighborhoods Inc. is the city's Community Housing Development Organization that receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Since 1997, UNI has acquired abandoned and vacant homes in need of repair with the intent of remodeling them into selling condition.
The homes are then sold at affordable prices to qualifying families that take the organization’s first-time home buyers workshop, offered in partnership with Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance.
Sparks-Wade said families do not have to be first-time home buyers to take the class or to qualify, but they must take the workshop be considered for a loan for UNI's low-to-moderate income homes.
The family must also be at 80% of the area median income, set annually by HUD.
Sparks-Wade said Langley Construction and Amereco Engineering is handling the project. The completion date is slated for Dec. 31, 2021.
The other properties UNI is working on throughout the city include 5919 Wallace Road, 62 Hohman Ave., 4934 Oak Ave., 1008 Bauer St., and 4307 Wabash Ave.
Outgoing executive director Dennis Radowski said now is a great time to shift to more new construction projects, along with rehabs, due to the large number of vacant lots in Hammond, he said.
He said country's foreclosure crisis more than a decade ago prompted the organization to acquire homes in need of rehab and join HUD’s Neighborhood Stabilization Program.
Through the foreclosure crisis, UNI acquired 52 homes, rehabbed them all, and sold them to low-to-moderate income families, he said.
Radowski said since that time, foreclosures have dropped off considerably and so have inventory of homes to rehab in the city.
Board President Dennis Korchek said UNI also partnered with the city to bring newly constructed market-rate homes in a new Parrish View subdivision near Parrish and 169th Street.
Kevin Smith, the city attorney who works closely with the city's Board of Works on housing demolition orders under Indiana's Unsafe Building Law, said UNI is one of the city's many tools to eliminate blight.
He said the city has demolished hundreds of dilapidated structures with casino revenue over the years. Each demolition costs about $7,000 to $10,000, and about $500,000 is budgeted annually.
"It's a good use of our casino money," he said.
While the city takes an aggressive stance against absentee property owners, the city does work closely with those who show a good-faith effort to rehab homes instead of tearing them down, he said.
Africa K. Tarver, executive director of planning and development for the city of Hammond, said she couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come under UNI’s leadership.
“This shows we’re always looking to give our residents what they want and need. Residential development is definitely on the rise, and we want to make sure people have efficient, safe housing that’s complimentary to the community.
"We’re really excited about this Hammond is a community already build up, but we have these homes that we have to demolish that are no longer habitable,” she added.
She said several residential developments and new subdivisions continue to grow and thrive, including Millennium Manor, Higgins Parks and Lincoln Lake. She said there is additional interest in new subdivisions in the Hessville area. Those announcements will be forthcoming, she said.
Tarver said the COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in uncertainly all across the U.S. this year, and national data show more people are taking advantage of low interest rates and the desire for stability.
"It made people look at things differently. We've had so much uncertainty this year, and prospective homeowners are now saying 'This, I know for sure. This is certain. Home ownership brings stability," she said.
Sparks-Wade said UNI's educational workshop classes are booked through March. To find out more info or to sign up for the April class, visit unihammond.com or call 219-937-0200.
