Hammond offering incentive to employees who get inoculated

Employees must provide a completed vaccine card and signed affidavit affirming the documentation is true and correct to qualify, the executive order reads. The COVID-19 vaccine must be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the complete number of doses must be administered, the order states.

The personal days an employee decides to take off must be approved by a supervisor or department head, and cannot result in overtime or "other unforeseen costs" due to a personnel shortage in the employee's department, the order reads.

"We didn't want it to cost us money," McDermott said. "If we only have 14 (police) officers scheduled that day, and that's the number of beats we have, you couldn't take a personal COVID day on that. But if there was a day where there are 16 officers scheduled, it's no big deal for us to have one of the officers taking a COVID day."

The program will provide the city with valuable information, McDermott said.

"With HIPAA laws, I can't go up to an employee as mayor and say, 'Did you get vaccinated?' I'm not supposed to ask about medical information; it's against the law," McDermott said.

He said the vaccine incentive program is a way around that.