Hammond officials still investigating source of Gavit social media threat

HAMMOND — Hammond officials are still investigating the source of a "suspicious social media threat" directed at Gavit Middle-High School teachers over the weekend.

School officials believe the threat was posted in a message from a fake account created for the purpose of sharing the threat, Superintendent Scott Miller said.

Police said they learned of the threat on Saturday, and immediately began investigating in partnership with the school district.

Hammond police announced Monday night that additional officers would be in the school Tuesday, with extra patrols around the school, at the request of the School City of Hammond.

The school was closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Miller said Tuesday afternoon that there was not as much security in place as he had hoped for early in the school day Tuesday, but that "we have plenty of security there now."

Further information on the nature of the threat and the results of the investigation will be released "when available," police said.