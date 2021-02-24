Hammond reaches settlement in water rate lawsuit, McDermott says

Currently, Hammond charges most communities 50 cents per 1,000 gallons. For comparison, Crown Point charges $8.80 per 1,000 gallons, Whiting charges $3.02, Griffith $3.78, and Highland $1.61. Munster charges $3.16.

Robert Tweedle, attorney for Highland Water Works department and one of the lead attorneys on the case, declined to comment on the details but confirmed a settlement was being finalized.

The wholesale water rate agreement, once finalized, will still require action by the Hammond City Council. Eventually, municipalities could either decide to absorb the increases or raise their residents' rates.

"When they start raising rates on their residents, they’re going to blame me," he said. "What they don’t want to say is we rely on your money to run our government and it’s going away now and we have to figure out how to keep government running."

'Dirty' games played?

Leading up the settlement, McDermott claimed to the Hammond council Monday night that the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit "played dirty" and attempted to annihilate Hammond water sales in Illinois by floating legislation with State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.