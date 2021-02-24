Hammond reaches settlement in water rate lawsuit, McDermott says

HAMMOND — The city of Hammond has reached a settlement deal with five Northwest Indiana communities that sued late last year to object to Hammond's newly approved water rate hikes.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. confirmed the existence of a pending settlement between Hammond and towns of Highland, Munster, Griffith, Dyer and city of Whiting during a City Council meeting this week.
The Hammond City Council voted 9-0 in November to raise Hammond residents’ water bills from 44 cents to $1.90 per 1,000 gallons starting Jan. 1.
The rate hike — which also applied to wholesale customers — was swiftly criticized by the officials in Highland, Munster, Griffith, Dyer and Whiting. They argued that the sudden, automatic triggering of rate hikes for those cities and towns were "discriminatory, unreasonable, and unjust under Indiana law," and followed up with a lawsuit.
The settlement, once approved, will establish a wholesale water rate with those communities. Under the plan, the communities will pay nearly double what they're paying now, but less than Hammond residents' new $1.90 rate, with agreed-upon increases over a 10-year period and an option to renew, he said.
The settlement requires the mayor's office, which sells to Illinois communities, to be considered a wholesale customer, too, McDermott said.
Currently, Hammond charges most communities 50 cents per 1,000 gallons. For comparison, Crown Point charges $8.80 per 1,000 gallons, Whiting charges $3.02, Griffith $3.78, and Highland $1.61. Munster charges $3.16.
Robert Tweedle, attorney for Highland Water Works department and one of the lead attorneys on the case, declined to comment on the details but confirmed a settlement was being finalized.
The wholesale water rate agreement, once finalized, will still require action by the Hammond City Council. Eventually, municipalities could either decide to absorb the increases or raise their residents' rates.
"When they start raising rates on their residents, they’re going to blame me," he said. "What they don’t want to say is we rely on your money to run our government and it’s going away now and we have to figure out how to keep government running."
'Dirty' games played?
Leading up the settlement, McDermott claimed to the Hammond council Monday night that the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit "played dirty" and attempted to annihilate Hammond water sales in Illinois by floating legislation with State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.
The parties allegedly floated a bill that would have "disgorged" all of the money Hammond made in selling water to Illinois communities for operating a “shadow public utility," McDermott claimed.
For years, the mayor's office has technically sold water to Illinois communities — after buying it from the Hammond Water Works Department — because the utility cannot sell to a non-Indiana entity under state law, McDermott said.
During the Hammond council meeting, McDermott said: “This became a huge bone of contention in the lawsuit. Dirty, dirty nasty stuff. And I will never forgive some of the people involved in this," McDermott said.
“(Soliday) called me immediately, and said, ‘I got this bill. So-and-so gave it to me. Mayor, what do you think about it?’ And I said, ‘Representative, if you guys pass that bill, Hammond goes bankrupt,'" McDermott said.
A bill was never formally filed. Soliday did not respond to a request for comment, or to independently confirm the proposal or conversation with McDermott.
In speaking with The Times, McDermott said he has no reason to lie about what transpired.
Tweedle declined to comment on any such legislation.