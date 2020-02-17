Hammond school will be open Tuesday despite social media threat

HAMMOND — Classes will be in session Tuesday at Gavit Middle-High School in Hammond, notwithstanding an ongoing investigation into what police describe as a "suspicious social media threat."

Hammond police announced Monday night that additional officers will be in the school Tuesday, with extra patrols around the school, at the request of the School City of Hammond.

Police said they learned of the threat — directed at Gavit teachers — on Saturday, and immediately began investigating in partnership with the school district.

The school was closed Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Further information on the nature of the threat and the results of the investigation will be released "when available," police said.

"The Hammond Police Department and the School City of Hammond take every threat seriously," police said. "We do not tolerate threatening behavior of any kind. The safety of students and staff is of high priority."

This is the second threatening social media post directed at the school this year.

In January, a 15-year-old student allegedly created an online message threatening to shoot up the school, after the student got into a fight with other students.