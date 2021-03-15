 Skip to main content
Hammond senator returns to Statehouse after being sidelined by illness
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Hammond senator returns to Statehouse after being sidelined by illness

State Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, attended Monday’s meeting of the Indiana Senate in person at the Statehouse in Indianapolis for the first time this year.

The longtime Region lawmaker was applauded by his colleagues when his return was announced after Mrvan missed the first two-and-a-half months of the annual Indiana legislative session due to an unspecified illness that he said was not COVID-19.

Despite not being in attendance at the Statehouse, Mrvan said he’s still been regularly meeting with members of the Senate Democratic Caucus virtually, listening to his constituents and working to address their concerns.

Mrvan has represented Hammond and surrounding communities in the Indiana Senate for all but four years since 1978.

He's the father of the Region's new representative in Congress, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

Records show Sen. Mrvan also missed nearly all of the 2019 legislative session due to illness. However, the Korean War-era veteran was back on the job at the Statehouse last year when he received the "Service Before Self" award during the annual Indiana Military and Veterans Legislative Day.

Even while absent from the Senate, Mrvan managed in 2019 to get two of his proposals aimed at protecting children and vulnerable adults incorporated into Republican-sponsored legislation that eventually was signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

