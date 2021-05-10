Hammond to briefly restrict partial access from Calumet City, survey residents on road closures

Starting Tuesday, access to Hammond from neighboring Calumet City will be restricted as most roads and alleys connecting State Line Avenue between Highland Street and 165th Street will close for a week.

Closures will include Detroit Street, Kenwood Street and Cleveland Street, as well as the alleys south of Detroit Street and north of Wildwood Road, according to a news release from the office of Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.

The closures are planned because of scheduled maintenance and to survey residents on whether access to Hammond from Calumet City should be further restricted.

"Some residents in the Kenwood Addition of Hammond are seeking the City to close Cleveland and Kenwood Streets due to high traffic volumes and other concerns," McDermott said. "The City seeks input from local residents when considering whether or not streets should be closed to limit traffic through the neighborhood."

Surveys will be sent out next week to residents in the Kenwood Addition, Glendale Park and Homewood Addition neighborhoods. One will be provided to each household. They must be submitted by May 31 to be considered.