Happy birthday, Indiana! State turns 205.

The state of Indiana is turning 205 years old on Saturday.

On Dec. 11, 1816, Indiana joined the union as the 19th state when President James Madison signed a congressional resolution admitting Indiana "on an equal footing with the original states, in all respects whatever."

The new state wasn't much more than wilderness back then.

It was home to some 60,000 people, not counting the Indians for which the state was named, with the Hoosiers nearly all living within 100 miles of the Ohio River, Indiana's southern border, including a 7-year-old Abraham Lincoln.

The future capital, Indianapolis, wasn't founded until six years after Indiana became a state.

It took another half-century or so for a significant number of settlers to begin making homes near the sand dunes and marshes of Northwest Indiana.

The 2020 U.S. Census counted 6,785,528 people living in Indiana making it the 17th most populous state in the country.

