Happy birthday, Indiana! State turns 205.
Happy birthday, Indiana! State turns 205.

State Flag

Indiana's flag was designed by Paul Hadley, of Mooresville, during a 1916 competition held in connection with the statehood centennial. The winning design was made official by the 1917 General Assembly. The torch of liberty and enlightenment is at the center of the flag. The circle of 13 stars represent the original 13 colonies, the half-circle of five stars represent the five additional states that entered the Union before Indiana and the large star above the flame represents Indiana, the 19th state. Indiana became a state Dec. 11, 1816.

 Provided

The state of Indiana is turning 205 years old on Saturday.

On Dec. 11, 1816, Indiana joined the union as the 19th state when President James Madison signed a congressional resolution admitting Indiana "on an equal footing with the original states, in all respects whatever."

The new state wasn't much more than wilderness back then.

It was home to some 60,000 people, not counting the Indians for which the state was named, with the Hoosiers nearly all living within 100 miles of the Ohio River, Indiana's southern border, including a 7-year-old Abraham Lincoln.

The future capital, Indianapolis, wasn't founded until six years after Indiana became a state.

It took another half-century or so for a significant number of settlers to begin making homes near the sand dunes and marshes of Northwest Indiana.

The 2020 U.S. Census counted 6,785,528 people living in Indiana making it the 17th most populous state in the country.

