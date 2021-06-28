Hard Rock prevails in court battle over slice of casino parking lot

Windy City appeared to follow the required notice procedures to secure final possession of the land, and Spectacle eventually cleared the property of trees and other debris to use the land for employee parking adjacent to the $300 million casino development located immediately south of the Borman Expressway at Burr Street.

However, Lloyd Simms, brother of the deceased property owner, argued the notice was insufficient, and he asked the court for an opportunity to reclaim the land from the delinquent property list by paying the back taxes and other fees.

Federal and state law mandates property owners, and any person with an ownership interest in a property, be given multiple notices at various stages of the tax sale process to ensure the government is not unlawfully depriving the owner of his or her property.

In a 16-page ruling, the Lake Circuit Court agreed with Lloyd Simms that Windy City was not entitled to receive a tax deed due to insufficient notice and gave Simms 120 days to redeem the property.

But the Court of Appeals concluded state law did not require notice of the property tax delinquency be provided to Lloyd Simms, despite his status as Leland Simms' presumptive heir, because the property never was registered in Lloyd's name.