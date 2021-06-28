Hard Rock prevails in court battle over slice of casino parking lot

GARY — An unusual fenced-off portion of the parking lot at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana soon may be just a memory.
The Indiana Court of Appeals last week reversed a December 2020 Lake Circuit Court ruling that held the new Gary casino did not own a 10-foot-wide-by-165-foot-deep strip of land running through its far western parking lot.
In a 3-0 decision, the appeals court determined Windy City Acquisitions LLC, working on behalf of the casino's parent company, substantially complied with the notice requirements needed to acquire a tax sale property and is entitled to the 0.04 acre strip of land fronting Dallas Street.
Though the chain-link fence separating the weed- and gravel-covered lot from the casino's pristine striped asphalt is likely to remain up for at least another month or so, while its current owner, listed as a Brentwood Equitable Trust account, decides whether to appeal the ruling to the Indiana Supreme Court.
The parcel at issue always has been a vacant lot. It was located adjacent to the former home of Leland Simms at 2865 Dallas St.
Simms died in 2013 but the lot never was transferred out of his name and no one paid the property taxes owed on the land, records show.
According to court records, the vacant lot was sold to Alexander Petrovski at the May 22, 2019, Lake County commissioners' tax sale of delinquent parcels for $2,871, and Petrovski subsequently assigned the tax sale certificate to Windy City, the land purchasing arm of Spectacle Entertainment.
Windy City appeared to follow the required notice procedures to secure final possession of the land, and Spectacle eventually cleared the property of trees and other debris to use the land for employee parking adjacent to the $300 million casino development located immediately south of the Borman Expressway at Burr Street.
However, Lloyd Simms, brother of the deceased property owner, argued the notice was insufficient, and he asked the court for an opportunity to reclaim the land from the delinquent property list by paying the back taxes and other fees.
Federal and state law mandates property owners, and any person with an ownership interest in a property, be given multiple notices at various stages of the tax sale process to ensure the government is not unlawfully depriving the owner of his or her property.
In a 16-page ruling, the Lake Circuit Court agreed with Lloyd Simms that Windy City was not entitled to receive a tax deed due to insufficient notice and gave Simms 120 days to redeem the property.
But the Court of Appeals concluded state law did not require notice of the property tax delinquency be provided to Lloyd Simms, despite his status as Leland Simms' presumptive heir, because the property never was registered in Lloyd's name.
Moreover, the appeals court said Windy City's efforts to notify Leland Simms and Lloyd Simms multiple times through the mail, as well as by posting notice directly on the property, sufficiently satisfied the notice requirement under Indiana law.
"Accordingly, the trial court's finding of a lack of substantial compliance is clearly erroneous," the appeals court said.
Court records do not indicate how much money Simms and Brentwood were seeking for the land, or how much Hard Rock may have been willing to pay to acquire it.
Hard Rock previously announced plans to replace some of the current surface parking at the Gary casino that opened May 14 with an attached parking garage and hotel that are scheduled to be built in the next two or three years.