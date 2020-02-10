Hard work ahead for Hoosier lawmakers in second half of annual legislative session

Bosma said he wished even more measures had failed to make it through the first half, especially in the Senate.

While he acknowledged every issue is important to someone, he believes the Senate sent the House "a lot of peripheral issues."

"We'll work through and try to winnow out the chaff and plant the wheat," Bosma said. "I'm sure we'll have a good discussion about what should proceed and what can wait until next year."

On its way to the Senate is a controversial energy proposal, sponsored by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, that critics claim will hike consumer electricity costs and slow the transition from coal to renewable energy sources in Indiana.

Soliday insists House Bill 1414 is focused on managing that transition by requiring the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission be given advance notice of any power plant closings and hold a hearing on the reasonableness of any planned retirement, sale or transfer.

"Whether that's coal or rabbits on a treadmill, we need the lights to come on when we flip the switch," Soliday said prior to the 52-41 House vote to advance the measure. "We're in transition, and all we're asking is to be able to manage it."