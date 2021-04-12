 Skip to main content
Harris plan to encourage agriculture in Indiana cities wins General Assembly approval
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, speaks behind a COVID-19 protection barrier Monday in the Indiana House. Lawmakers agreed to send the governor Harris' plan to incentivize urban agriculture in Indiana cities.

Lawmakers across the state are interested in revitalizing Indiana cities by bringing a taste of the country to urban areas.

House Enrolled Act 1283 won final approval Monday, 79-0, in the Indiana House, and now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law. It last week passed the Senate, 47-1.

The measure authorizes municipalities to designate urban agricultural zones that may be exempt from property taxes as an incentive to attract new or low-resourced farmers to raise crops inside city limits.

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, said a lot of Indiana cities have vacant land available for development that isn’t being developed.

While it sits empty, he said the land might as well be used for agriculture, giving urban residents a hands-on opportunity to learn the science behind farming and food production.

“We can turn those lots into urban agricultural zones and put them to work filling up our food pantries, teaching our students STEM skills, and providing farm-to-table produce for our local restaurants and grocers,” Harris said.

Harris emphasized agriculture is a defining feature of Indiana, even in the industrialized cities of northern Lake County, and the broad support for his legislation shows “farming doesn’t end at the city limits.”

"I've presented the wide-reaching benefits of this legislation a number of times and they all add up to a stronger economy in not just our urban communities, but Indiana as a whole. This is a solid first step on our road to economic recovery after COVID-19, and I'm eager to see how our urban landscapes evolve in the years to come,” Harris said.

The measure does not obligate municipalities to authorize urban agricultural zones and a public hearing is required before a zone can be established. The tax incentives do not apply to residential gardens.

Once signed into law by the governor the legislation takes effect July 1.

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago

