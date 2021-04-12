Harris plan to encourage agriculture in Indiana cities wins General Assembly approval

Lawmakers across the state are interested in revitalizing Indiana cities by bringing a taste of the country to urban areas.

House Enrolled Act 1283 won final approval Monday, 79-0, in the Indiana House, and now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law. It last week passed the Senate, 47-1.

The measure authorizes municipalities to designate urban agricultural zones that may be exempt from property taxes as an incentive to attract new or low-resourced farmers to raise crops inside city limits.

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, said a lot of Indiana cities have vacant land available for development that isn’t being developed.

While it sits empty, he said the land might as well be used for agriculture, giving urban residents a hands-on opportunity to learn the science behind farming and food production.

“We can turn those lots into urban agricultural zones and put them to work filling up our food pantries, teaching our students STEM skills, and providing farm-to-table produce for our local restaurants and grocers,” Harris said.