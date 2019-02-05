Hatcher demands prompt action on gun safety legislation at the Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Democratic state lawmakers, including state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, are demanding that the General Assembly act on pending legislation aimed at preventing gun violence.
Hatcher and state Rep. Carey Hamilton, D-Indianapolis, said Monday that House committees must promptly begin reviewing and revising proposed gun safety legislation, if anything is to happen before the Feb. 19 deadline for committee approval.
"Time is running out to have a debate about gun safety in this building this year," Hamilton said in the Statehouse rotunda. "I'm simply asking for a debate."
Hatcher said as a lifelong Gary resident, and former Lake County deputy prosecutor, she is all too familiar with the prevalence of gun violence in Northwest Indiana, and the toll it takes on communities.
She said it's too easy to acquire guns, both legally and illegally, so Indiana needs to develop better systems for licensing gun owners and tracking gun sales.
"If we could make the process more streamlined, we may end up with more people registered and more guns registered. It would help us to tell who owns what," Hatcher said.
Hatcher also endorsed Hamilton's proposals to require all private gun sales be completed through a federally licensed dealer, so a background check is required (House Bill 1291); and to mandate each person convicted of domestic violence be obligated to surrender their firearms to police, since they no longer legally are permitted to possess them (House Bill 1290).
"There are plenty of ways that we could tighten our laws to begin to get closer to real gun control," Hatcher said.
In addition, Hatcher called for the state to allocate the bulk of its gun violence prevention resources "at heart of the problem" — cities that have the highest levels of gun violence, such as Gary where 40 people were murdered last year.
"We need to work with those communities, in the schools and in the police departments," Hatcher said. "I think we could really reduce the amount of gun violence in the state of Indiana."
However, lawmakers in the Republican-controlled General Assembly appear to be headed in the opposite direction when it comes to gun regulations.
The House Judiciary Committee on Monday approved House Bill 1284, expanding civil legal immunity for Hoosiers who use firearms under Indiana's broad self-defense provisions.
The House Public Policy Committee is continuing to refine House Bill 1643, eliminating some handgun licensing fees and weakening the near-total prohibition on guns in schools by allowing Hoosiers to carry guns in churches with attached schools.