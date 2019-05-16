INDIANAPOLIS — The state is looking to ease the transition to commercial health insurance for Healthy Indiana Plan participants who obtain jobs with better wages after the HIP employment mandate fully goes into effect next year.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has requested federal approval to establish the HIP Workforce Bridge to assist individuals who lose HIP eligibility because they're earning higher incomes.
Under the plan, HIP participants could use up to $1,000 from their program-funded health savings account to pay premiums, deductibles, co-payments and co-insurance associated with commercial health policies for up to one year after losing HIP eligibility.
"When you take a step forward in your career you should also continue to take steps to be healthy," said Gov. Eric Holcomb. "We want Hoosiers to pursue meaningful employment while continuing to see their doctor, take their medicines and maintain their overall health."
All HIP members, starting July 1, either will need to find at least part-time employment, or meet the criteria for a waiver, to maintain their health coverage, under a work mandate requested by Holcomb in 2017 and approved last year by the Trump administration.
The Gateway to Work program is based on the idea that "employed individuals are both physically and mentally healthier, as well as more financially stable, as compared to unemployed individuals," according to FSSA.
FSSA Secretary Dr. Jennifer Walthall said the HIP Workforce Bridge will ensure "Hoosiers move into an exciting and rewarding next phase of their lives without adding the stress of health coverage uncertainty."
The agency projects up to 27,000 Hoosiers a year could participate in HIP Workforce Bridge at a total cost of $25.9 million, of which Indiana would pay $2.6 million and the federal government would cover $23.3 million.
There is no timeline for the federal government to act on Indiana's request for permission to launch HIP Workforce Bridge.
The state also is asking to expand the Gateway to Work employment mandate exemption for caregivers of dependent children.
The current exemption applies to caregivers of children under age 7. The state now wants to exempt caregivers of children under age 13, due to the difficulty of finding affordable child care.
HIP is Indiana's version of the Medicaid expansion provided by the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.