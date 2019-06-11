CROWN POINT — The Lake Court House Foundation has found its 2019 Marriage Mill wedding couple.
Domenica Wilding and Ryan Lynch will be married at 6 p.m. Friday on the steps at the old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point.
“Ryan and I both are very excited. We feel so honored to be a part of the history of the old court house,” said Wilding, who plays for the Illiana Derby Dames. “Both of our families and the Illiana Derby Dames pulled together and made this a day to remember for us all.”
The Hebron couple were selected from a pool of applicants vying for the opportunity to wed.
“We feel lucky to have found such a great couple,” said Carrie Napoleon, managing director of the Lake Court House Foundation. “Domenica and Ryan are a unique couple who will be a fun addition to the Marriage Mill roster.”
Lowell Town Judge Chris Buckley will perform the ceremony.
Following the wedding of the official Marriage Mill couple, all interested attendees can participate in a free vow renewal ceremony on the lawn.
From 1915 to 1940, Crown Point was known across the country as the place to tie the knot. Nearly 175,000 couples traveled to the city to say “I do,” and as many as six justices of the peace performed marriages at all hours seven days a week.
In wake of the festival’s previous cancellation, Napoleon said the foundation agreed to take over the annual event formerly ran by the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce Food and Arts Festival.
“There are a lot of changes underway with the addition of Bulldog Park and the shifting of events that typically closed down the square to the new venue,” Napoleon said. “As a Foundation, we did not want to see the Marriage Mill, which is such an important part of Courthouse’s history, end.”
The Marriage Mill’s regular sponsors are continuing to support the historical event.
Rosemary’s Heritage Flowers will provide the arbor for the ceremony while Strack & Van Til will provide a cake for a small, private reception that follows.