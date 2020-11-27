Henry Holcomb, Indiana's 'First Dog,' celebrates 10th birthday

"I did a Zoom call with my BFF Butler Blue, and I was excited to log onto my social media accounts — follow me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — and see all the incredible virtual birthday wishes from my social media pet pals and their humans."

Janet Holcomb said Henry also celebrated his 10th birthday on Tuesday with an extra-long walk and some of his favorite foods, including a small piece of fresh fish. He also got a little whipped cream for dessert.

She said Henry is a perfect mascot for Indiana "because he is a true Hoosier at heart."

"He is friendly, welcoming and eternally optimistic. He works hard and takes his job of first dog very seriously. His responsibilities include watching over his Mom and Dad, greeting visitors at the Governor's Residence, keeping the squirrels at bay, and in non-COVID times, traveling and attending events."

Henry also has had a paw in the outcome of gubernatorial decisions. In 2018, Lake Superior Judge Elizabeth Tavitas thanked Henry for helping her remain calm prior to her interview with the governor to fill a vacant seat on the Indiana Court of Appeals, which she got.