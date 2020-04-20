Here are answers to your questions about Indiana's new stay-at-home order

Sales must be restricted to online or call-in ordering with delivery or curbside pickup.

Businesses must comply with social distancing and sanitation of applicable areas and other mitigation measures to protect employees and the public.

I work for an essential business. Will I be allowed to travel to and from work?

Yes. Law enforcement will not be stopping drivers on their way to and from work, traveling for an essential activity such as going to the grocery store, or just taking a walk.

Do I need a letter from my employer in order to drive to and from work?

No. You do not need a letter from your employer.

I need to get my driver’s license renewed and/or apply for a CDL license for work. Is the BMV open?

Hoosiers can still complete various BMV transactions online through myBMV.com, calling the contact center, or return items via USPS mail. Expiration dates on all state-issued licenses and registrations are extended. All late fees and credit card transactions fees are waived for 60 days from the implementation of Executive Order 20-05 on March 19.