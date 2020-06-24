Here are the new Indiana laws to know before they take effect July 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed 167 new state laws approved by the Republican-controlled Indiana House and Senate during the 2020 legislative session, which ran between Jan. 6 and March 11.

While a few "emergency" laws took effect immediately, such as Senate Enrolled Act 2, holding schools harmless from the impact of lackluster student performance on the new ILEARN standardized test, most of the new statutes enacted by the Republican chief executive take effect July 1.

Here's a look at notable new laws Hoosiers should know about:

Lake Michigan — The shoreline of Lake Michigan up to the ordinary high-water mark is, and always has been, owned by the state, and Hoosiers have a right to use the shoreline for walking, fishing, boating, swimming and any other recreational purpose for which Lake Michigan ordinarily is used. Adjacent private property owners are not entitled to exclusive use of the beach or the water. (House Enrolled Act 1385)