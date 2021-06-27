Here are the new Indiana laws to know before they take effect July 1

Immunization 'passport' — The state or a local government in Indiana cannot issue any kind of COVID-19 immunization passport, or require proof of COVID-19 vaccination status for any purpose. (HEA 1405)

Eyelash extensions — Eyelash extension specialists are not required to obtain an esthetician or cosmetology license to work in the field if they successfully complete a training course offered by a manufacturer of eyelash extensions. (SEA 361)

Absentee voting — The time before which absentee ballots must be returned to the county election office is set at 6 p.m., instead of 12 p.m., on Election Day. (SEA 398)

Visitation — Hospitals and nursing homes must allow visitation by family or other individuals, even during a public health emergency, when a patient or resident is nearing the end of life, set to undergo a major medical procedure, or otherwise in need of significant assistance. (SEA 202)