INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers next week will have two opportunities to pay their final respects to former U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar, R-Ind., who died April 28 at age 87.
The best chance for most Hoosiers to share a moment with the state's longest-serving senator likely will be May 14 when Lugar is accorded the rare honor of lying in state at the Statehouse for a 24-hour period.
Gov. Eric Holcomb will begin the mourning period at 11 a.m. Region time in the Statehouse rotunda. The building then will be open for visitors to approach the catafalque until sunset, and again from 7 to 10 a.m. Region time May 15.
The Lugar family will greet well-wishers in Statehouse's south atrium between 1 and 6 p.m. Region time May 14.
Lugar's funeral is set for noon Region time May 15 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis, where Lugar was a lay elder and his family were founding members.
According to the Lugar Center, the church is unlikely to have enough seating for everyone wishing to attend the funeral in-person. Details on seating arrangements for the public will be announced at a later date.
The service also will be webcast for those unable to travel to Indianapolis for the funeral or unable to secure a seat inside the church.
The senator's family has asked that memorial contributions in honor of Lugar be made to the Lugar Center, through its website at thelugarcenter.org, so it can continue Lugar's work on weapons nonproliferation, global food security and bipartisan governance.
Lugar represented Hoosiers in the U.S. Senate from 1977 to 2013, where his accomplishments included helping to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons from the former Soviet Union.
He also served two terms as mayor of Indianapolis between 1968 and 1976.