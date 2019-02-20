High hopes become reefer sadness in Statehouse push to legalize marijuana in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier state is unlikely this year to join the 10 states, including Michigan, that have legalized recreational marijuana use, or even the 33 states, such as Illinois, where marijuana is permitted as a medical treatment.
Despite initial high hopes by state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, no Senate committees are scheduled to review her Senate Bill 213, authorizing recreational use, or Senate Bill 357, for medicinal marijuana, prior to Thursday's committee action deadline.
The House committee deadline also passed Tuesday without representatives taking time to evaluate any of the seven marijuana proposals filed in that chamber, including House Bill 1535, a medical cannabis pilot program proposed by state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary.
It still is possible for Tallian, Hatcher and other supporters of marijuana policy changes to attempt to insert their ideas into related legislation as it moves through the Statehouse during the more than two months remaining in the 2019 General Assembly.
However, the Republican-controlled Legislature appears to be following the lead of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who said in December that he's unwilling to consider legalizing recreational or medicinal marijuana so long as it's classified by the federal government as a banned controlled substance.
That message was reinforced Tuesday when Tallian asked the Senate Corrections and Criminal Law Committee to include marijuana possession in Senate Bill 336, which changes numerous misdemeanor crimes with potential jail sentences into infractions that impose only monetary fines for violations.
Tallian argued that in the absence of marijuana legalization it is necessary to decriminalize marijuana possession, because Hoosiers should not face the risk of spending months or years in jail for partaking in a substance that's legal in many other states.
"Sometimes criminals are very bad people who do heinous crimes and we're afraid of them — mass murderers, violent sex offenders — and we put them in jail to keep the rest of us safe," Tallian said.
"But I suggest to you that the people who are using marijuana right now are not violent criminals; they're our friends, our neighbors, our colleagues."
Tallian also pointed to cigarettes and alcohol as legal substances that do far more damage to Hoosier lives than marijuana, and emphasized that marijuana prohibition has been as ineffective at stopping its use as alcohol Prohibition was during the 20th century.
"When you cannot go to jail in 30 or more other states, do we really need to keep doing this?" Tallian asked.
The committee's answer was yes.
All six Republicans on the panel, led by state Sen. Mike Young, R-Indianapolis, voted to reject Tallian's amendment to make marijuana possession akin to a traffic ticket, as well as her second proposal to eliminate criminal penalties for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Only Tallian and state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, voted in favor the decriminalization proposals.