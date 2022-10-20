Higher state tax will drive up Indiana gas prices in November

The 15 cents per gallon increase in the statewide average price of gasoline over the past month means Hoosiers will pay slightly more in state taxes on their gasoline purchases in November.

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Wednesday the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1 cents per gallon next month, up from 22 cents per gallon in October.

It's the first monthly increase in Indiana's gasoline sales tax since August when the rate hit an all-time record of 29.4 cents per gallon.

Next month's rate is based on the statewide average pre-tax price for gasoline rising to $3.2938 per gallon during the Sept. 16-Oct. 15 tracking period, up from $3.1418 in the previous period.

The rising price of fuel has no impact on Indiana's 33 cents per gallon gasoline tax, which state lawmakers in August chose not to reduce to its pre-July 1 rate of 32 cents per gallon, or the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gasoline tax that's not changed since 1993.

As a result, Hoosiers will pay a total of 74.5 cents in taxes, including 56.1 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in November — the fourth-highest rate in Indiana history.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly did agree Aug. 5 in Senate Enrolled Act 2 to cap the applied sales tax rate on gasoline at 29.5 cents per gallon, a level it never has reached and likely never will unless gas prices soar to new record highs.

Indiana is one of just 16 states, including Illinois and Michigan, where gasoline purchases even are subject to sales tax. The majority of the country opts not to double-tax gasoline purchases by collecting both a gasoline tax and its sales tax on gasoline.

Statehouse Democrats attempted several times during this summer's special legislative session to temporarily suspend the collection of Indiana's gasoline taxes and make up the lost revenue earmarked for road construction projects by using a portion of the $6.1 billion in the state's reserve accounts.

That policy, if enacted, would have reduced the price at the pump by 56.1 cents per gallon Nov. 1.

However, Republican leaders, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, instead decided to use $1 billion from the state's budget reserves to pay eligible Hoosiers a $200 taxpayer rebate to cope with the inflation affecting all their purchases, not just gasoline.

They said it didn't make sense only to focus on gasoline taxes since approximately one-fifth of the gasoline sold in Indiana is purchased by non-Indiana residents — and there's no reason to give them a tax break.