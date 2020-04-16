Highland cancels Memorial Day ceremony in coronavirus response
Highland cancels Memorial Day ceremony in coronavirus response

  • Updated
STOCK_Highland Town Hall

Highland Town Hall is shown

 John J. Watkins, Times file photo

HIGHLAND — The Town Council has canceled its traditional Memorial Day observance at Main Square Park because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Events Commission is concerned about exposing residents, especially elderly veterans, to possible contamination, Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th, said.

The commission is considering possible alternatives to mark the holiday, perhaps livestreaming some sort of ceremony without a live audience.

Another possibility might be to post on Facebook photos of veterans, Sheeman said.

The town has not abandoned plans to hold its annual five-day Fourth of July festival in Main Square Park.

Sheeman acknowledged some communities have canceled their July Fourth events because of the virus, but also noted the holiday is still over two months away.

"I encouraged them to keep planning for it," Sheeman said.

In other business, the council authorized the purchase of a high-definition intersection traffic camera and its related accessories.

The cost will be $18,760.20 from Vermillion Systems, Inc.

"It's part of our technology drive policing initiative," Police Chief Pete Hojnicki said. "We're adding the license plate readers next."

Hojnicki said similar cameras are all over Hammond and are also being used in Griffith and Munster.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

