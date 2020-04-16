Highland cancels Memorial Day ceremony in coronavirus response

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HIGHLAND — The Town Council has canceled its traditional Memorial Day observance at Main Square Park because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Events Commission is concerned about exposing residents, especially elderly veterans, to possible contamination, Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th, said.

The commission is considering possible alternatives to mark the holiday, perhaps livestreaming some sort of ceremony without a live audience.

Another possibility might be to post on Facebook photos of veterans, Sheeman said.

The town has not abandoned plans to hold its annual five-day Fourth of July festival in Main Square Park.

Sheeman acknowledged some communities have canceled their July Fourth events because of the virus, but also noted the holiday is still over two months away.

"I encouraged them to keep planning for it," Sheeman said.

In other business, the council authorized the purchase of a high-definition intersection traffic camera and its related accessories.

The cost will be $18,760.20 from Vermillion Systems, Inc.