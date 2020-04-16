Highland cancels Memorial Day ceremony in coronavirus response

HIGHLAND — The Town Council has canceled its traditional Memorial Day observance at Main Square Park because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community Events Commission is concerned about exposing residents, especially elderly veterans, to possible contamination, Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th, said.
The commission is considering possible alternatives to mark the holiday, perhaps livestreaming some sort of ceremony without a live audience.
Another possibility might be to post on Facebook photos of veterans, Sheeman said.
The town has not abandoned plans to hold its annual five-day Fourth of July festival in Main Square Park.
Sheeman acknowledged some communities have canceled their July Fourth events because of the virus, but also noted the holiday is still over two months away.
"I encouraged them to keep planning for it," Sheeman said.
In other business, the council authorized the purchase of a high-definition intersection traffic camera and its related accessories.
The cost will be $18,760.20 from Vermillion Systems, Inc.
"It's part of our technology drive policing initiative," Police Chief Pete Hojnicki said. "We're adding the license plate readers next."
Hojnicki said similar cameras are all over Hammond and are also being used in Griffith and Munster.
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana stay-at-home
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.