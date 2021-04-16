Highland modifies reopening plan for town government buildings

HIGHLAND — The Town Council has approved a second reopening plan instituting municipal workplace safety measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy, which passed with a unanimous vote, replaces a plan enacted last June. It is in response to modifications to state policy recently announced by the governor.

"We're basically staying the course as it is," but will no longer require appointments for residents and clients to visit Town Hall, said Councilman Tom Black, R-4th.

However, masks and social distancing will mean fewer visitors can be inside Town Hall at the same time.

"We (are not) going to allow any more than three in the queue at one time," said Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd.

If a Town Hall meeting is necessary with a client or resident, it must be conducted in the large plenary meeting room to allow social distancing.

Similar meeting locations will be designated at the police station, central fire station, public works garage and Lincoln Center.

Meetings will not be permitted in fire station No. 2 or at the Meadows Park office.