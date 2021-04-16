 Skip to main content
Highland modifies reopening plan for town government buildings
urgent

Highland modifies reopening plan for town government buildings

Highland Town Hall (copy)

Shown is the Highland Town Hall.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HIGHLAND — The Town Council has approved a second reopening plan instituting municipal workplace safety measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy, which passed with a unanimous vote, replaces a plan enacted last June. It is in response to modifications to state policy recently announced by the governor.

"We're basically staying the course as it is," but will no longer require appointments for residents and clients to visit Town Hall, said Councilman Tom Black, R-4th.

However, masks and social distancing will mean fewer visitors can be inside Town Hall at the same time.

"We (are not) going to allow any more than three in the queue at one time," said Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd.

If a Town Hall meeting is necessary with a client or resident, it must be conducted in the large plenary meeting room to allow social distancing.

Similar meeting locations will be designated at the police station, central fire station, public works garage and Lincoln Center.

Meetings will not be permitted in fire station No. 2 or at the Meadows Park office.

This plan shall be periodically reviewed to ensure it is up to date and still necessary, the ordinance stipulates. The plan will be provided to all municipal workers and posted publicly.

Employees and visitors will be required to wear masks when interacting in all Highland public buildings.

Some of the requirements will be specific to individual facilities.

The plan will include four basic elements, including the establishment of an employee health screening process.

This will require all town employees to take their temperatures before coming to work. That information will be entered into a daily workplace log.

Any worker with COVID symptoms will be required to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and the last three days with zero symptoms , the plan stipulates.

The second element requires enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces, including high-touch areas.

The plan also calls for improving the ability of employees and customers to wash their hands or use hand sanitizers.

Town Hall will place hand sanitizers at the entrances to the redevelopment department, building and inspectors' rooms and the clerk-treasurer's office.

Employees who handle cash or checks must wear protective gloves.

Where possible, everyone will be required to maintain the six-foot social distancing policy established by the Centers for Disease Control.

Face masks and barriers will also be used.

