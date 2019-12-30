HIGHLAND — It was a bittersweet final meeting of Highland's 28th Town Council as three outgoing members recently bid their farewells.
They'll leave office Wednesday and offered praise for the three new members, who will be sworn into office.
In his goodbye comments, a highly emotional Councilman Dan Vassar, D-3rd, thanked many people, including his family, the other councilmen, Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin and town attorney Rhett Tauber.
"I would like to wish the new council luck and wish them great success," Vassar said. "If they are successful, Highland is successful -- and that is truly what matters most."
Town Council President Steve Wagner, D-4th, said he was proud to serve the town and appreciated the opportunity.
"I wish the new council well," Wagner said.
Also leaving is Councilman Konnie Kuiper, D-5th.
"I appreciate the board members here" and all the support they offered to me, Kuiper said.
The two returning councilmen are current vice president Bernie Zemen, D-1st, and Mark Herak, D-2nd.
There was a bit of controversy when Herak made critical remarks to the three newcomers, who were sitting in the audience.
"You'll have four years to discuss all these things with these gentlemen and certainly share your opinions with them," Wagner told Herak.
"I just want to say it's going to be an honor to sit in your chairs," said Roger Sheeman, Highland Republican Chairman and incoming 5th Ward councilman.
"You gentlemen have done a great job for the town of Highland."
Chiming in was incoming Councilman Tom Black, R-4th, who thanked the outgoing council for everything it did.
Sheeman added that the new council may sometimes contact the former councilmen for their thoughts and advice.
Joining Sheeman and Black on the new council will be Mark Schocke, R-3rd.
Schocke said they will try to form a working relationship with Herak.
Resident Larry Kondrat thanked the outgoing councilmen for their work and offered good luck to the three newcomers.
In its final meeting for the year, the council approved a special meeting for noon Wednesday their final act as a council, the board members approved a special meeting — at noon Jan. 1 — for Highland's 29th Town Council to be sworn into office.