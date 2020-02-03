Highland's top cops save money for the town

HIGHLAND — Along with their crime fighting efforts, Highland's two top cops are also fighting for the town's budget.

Police Chief Pete Hojnicki and Assistant Chief Pat Vassar recently agreed to three-year contracts with the Town Council. In taking this action, both officers will move from the Public Employees Retirement Fund and work directly for the town.

This will save money for the town and the officers will begin receiving their PERF pensions.

"(The property tax) circuit breaker caused a deficit for the town," Hojnicki noted. "(The) town council asked for all departments to think outside the box in an effort to reduce costs — while not reducing services for 2020."

In making the switch, Hojnicki said optimal police services can be preserved and also enhanced by community policing initiatives.

"Over a three-year period this action will save the town over $100,000," Hojnicki added.

Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, said the action will also help Highland avoid cutting back other programs.

Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin agreed that this will help the town cope with the circuit breaker, which went into effect this month.