Highland's top cops save money for the town
Highland's top cops save money for the town

  Updated
Highland stock
The Times

HIGHLAND — Along with their crime fighting efforts, Highland's two top cops are also fighting for the town's budget.

Police Chief Pete Hojnicki and Assistant Chief Pat Vassar recently agreed to three-year contracts with the Town Council. In taking this action, both officers will move from the Public Employees Retirement Fund and work directly for the town.

This will save money for the town and the officers will begin receiving their PERF pensions.

"(The property tax) circuit breaker caused a deficit for the town," Hojnicki noted. "(The) town council asked for all departments to think outside the box in an effort to reduce costs — while not reducing services for 2020."

In making the switch, Hojnicki said optimal police services can be preserved and also enhanced by community policing initiatives.

"Over a three-year period this action will save the town over $100,000," Hojnicki added.

Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, said the action will also help Highland avoid cutting back other programs.

Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin agreed that this will help the town cope with the circuit breaker, which went into effect this month.

"This has been requested by the police chief," Griffin said. "The chief suggested these savings."

By leaving the PERF plan, Highland will be spared from making $13,500 annual payments — for each officer — into this plan, Griffin said.

Under the town's employee benefits, both officers will have insurance policies that cover only themselves and their spouses, Griffin said, while also noting that they also will begin paying Social Security deductions.

Hojnicki has been with the Highland department for the past 33 years after spending two years with the Gary Police Dept.

Vassar has been with the Highland police force for 38 years.

"This is a substantial savings to the town" and we appreciate their willingness to do this, said Council President Mark Schocke, R-3rd.

