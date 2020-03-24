Highland temporarily halts late fees in COVID-19 response

HIGHLAND — The Town Council said it will not impose late fees on utility bills and will not shut off anyone's water service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're simply not going to have late charges," Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin said.

When Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, suggested the actual bills be delayed, Griffin noted the absence of late fees automatically covers that.

"They'll be liable for it at some point," Griffin said of the actual bills, adding that invoices not paid for a while could be large when all caught up.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The late fee waivers will run for 60 days beginning April 1, including all bills incurred or accrued on that day.

The waivers will then expire unless extended by the council.

The same ruling applies to the shutoff of water services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.