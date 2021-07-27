Highland to receive COVID relief funding

HIGHLAND — The Town Council on Monday passed a resolution setting the stage for it to identify how it will use federal money to help with losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was to help local governments deal with consequences of the pandemic. Highland is slated to receive slightly more than $5 million, which will be distributed in two payments of just above $2.5 million each.

"So we must give an idea of what our plans are" to get the funding, Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin said.

The resolution starts the town on a path to identify the areas the money will be used for.

Griffin noted that the Sanitary Board also must start planning to use some of the funds, such as paying the Hammond Sanitary District for treating Highland sewage.

The money will go into a new local fund called the American Rescue Plan Grant Fund.

The fund will be used for several purposes. As stated, the resolution says funds will also be used for government services "to the extent of the reduction in revenue of the Town of Highland due to the COVID-19 public health emergency."