Historic Illiana Motor Speedway won't be turned into a strip mall, town says

SCHERERVILLE — The town isn't looking for retail spaces, or restaurants, to move into an upcoming business park at the old Illiana Motor Speedway off U.S. 30.
In July, the Schererville Town Council voted unanimously to move ahead with soliciting a request for proposal to turn the old race track, which operated from 1945 to 2016, into a business park — a plan that was announced about a year ago.
After the vote was made, a Change.org petition appeared, asking the old speedway be turned into a public fairgrounds.
"There has also been major outcry against the addition of yet another business park in an area saturated with half empty strip malls," the petition reads.
"A quick perusing of the comments below the NWI Time's article on the proposed development reveals dozens of citizens in agreement: The people would rather see the race track reinstated than another corporate chain restaurant enter the area. A public fairgrounds is the way to go."
But the town isn't planning for the space to be a strip mall, Town Manager Bob Volkmann told The Times.
"It's not contemplated there will be any strip mall there because we're not earmarking this or trying to solicit anybody for any type of retail development. This is for professional-type development," he said in a phone call.
The town is eyeing the old race track to become a beacon for job creation in Schererville, Volkmann said.
"What we're trying to promote here is for (a) corporate business park. It could be medical professional offices, corporate headquarters," Volkmann said.
"There could be a manufacturing element to it, as long as it's contained inside a building. We envision ... to incorporate green spaces within it and have more like a campus-type atmosphere."
Soliciting a request for proposal is the beginning of the process to develop the land, Volkmann said, noting at this point, no one, not even the town council, knows what the plan for the business park would be.
At this point, the town is "soliciting for people's interest in the business community and what their visions are," Volkmann said.
"Our hope is to find a developer that either wants to take on the whole project, or wants to partner in conjunction with the town to plan and market the business park," he said.
In response to the petition, Volkmann said the town has green initiatives in the planning stage that he can't yet discuss, and noted Schererville has 27 parks.
"The reasoning to bring this to the forefront and start looking at it is to look at all of the options and all of the perspectives on what to do with the property," Volkmann said.
"But the council has directed to get proposals for developing this property as a business park for economic development, not only for Schererville, but for the area in general."
Overall, Volkmann said the town is looking to create corporate and professional career jobs that pay competitive salaries — not retail or service industry jobs.
The next Schererville Town Council meeting is Wednesday.
