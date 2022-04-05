History-making Supreme Court pick set to be confirmed without support of Indiana senators

The first black woman nominated to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to be confirmed Friday by the U.S. Senate without the support of either senator representing the Hoosier State.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., has definitively ruled out voting in favor of the history-making appointment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation's highest court, while U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said Tuesday he also will "no" on her nomination.

That's something of a change from years past when Hoosier senators routinely voted to confirm a president's Supreme Court nominee if the candidate was sufficiently experienced and capable of serving alongside the eight other high court justices, even when nominated by a president from a different political party.

For example, U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., voted in favor of confirming Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court in 2017, becoming one of three Democrats to cross party lines and back the judicial candidate nominated by Republican President Donald Trump.

U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar, R-Ind., likewise defied many fellow GOP senators by supporting the Supreme Court nominees put forward by Democratic President Barack Obama: Sonia Sotomayor in 2009; and Elena Kagan in 2010.

Even when Indiana had two Republican senators, both Lugar and U.S. Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., voted in 1993 to confirm Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the Supreme Court after she was nominated by Democratic President Bill Clinton.

Not every recent confirmation vote by Hoosier senators has been bipartisan, however.

Donnelly, now U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, declined to support Trump's 2018 nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court due to what Donnelly said were unanswered questions about Kavanaugh's alleged sexual misconduct. Young backed Kavanaugh.

U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., similarly diverged from Lugar by voting against John Roberts and Samuel Alito when they were nominated for the high court in 2005 by Republican President George W. Bush.

Lugar and Coats also were among just nine senators, all Republicans, who voted against Clinton's 1993 nomination of Stephen Breyer, the justice Jackson is slated to succeed following Breyer's retirement later this year.

At the time, Lugar said he was concerned Breyer's investments in a London-based insurance company might force Breyer to recuse himself from a number of future cases — making him less effective as a high court justice.

Young has identified no similar concerns with Jackson's background.

In fact, her nine years of experience as a federal judge is three times more than South Bend's Amy Coney Barrett had when she was nominated by Trump and confirmed to the Supreme Court with Young's backing in 2020.

Instead, Young said he objects to Jackson's judicial ideology, suggesting no judicial candidate nominated by President Joe Biden, or any other Democratic chief executive, who fails to adhere to an 18th century interpretation of the Constitution ever could win Young's support.

"Both Judge Jackson's record and testimony during her confirmation hearings indicate that she does not adhere to originalism as her guiding judicial philosophy," Young said.

Young also suggested his vote against Jackson is in part retaliation for Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee raising concerns four years ago about Kavanaugh's alleged sexual misconduct.

Though Young did not take issue when committee Republicans this year attempted to paint Jackson as insufficiently tough in sentencing individuals convicted of possession of child pornography, despite her sentences being in line with other federal jurists, including Republican-appointed judges.

"Every nominee to our nation’s highest court deserves a thorough but fair vetting, which was not afforded to President Trump's Supreme Court nominees," Young said.

"Restoring civility to the Supreme Court confirmation process is in our national interest. It can help rebuild trust in both the court and the Senate itself."

Meanwhile, Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., who is running against Young at the Nov. 8 general election to represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate, said he heartily supports Jackson's Supreme Court nomination.

"Her real-world experience, superior qualifications, impeccable integrity, and commitment to upholding the Constitution make her a selection that should excite every American," McDermott said. "That Senator Todd Young is voting against history-making U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson doesn't surprise me a bit. After all, Todd simply does as he's told by his mega-donors, not taking the wishes of Hoosier voters into consideration at all."

Braun said he met Tuesday with Jackson "to keep my promise to treat this nominee with respect" after Braun voted Monday against even allowing a final Senate confirmation vote for Jackson.

Afterward, Braun said, "We had a good conversation." But he still intends to vote against her nomination for reasons of ideology.

"I previously voted against Judge Jackson due to her activist judicial approach, and based on her record on the federal bench and her answers on issues raised in the committee hearings, I will vote against her nomination on that basis again," he said.

Braun last month told The Times he supports reducing the overall role of the U.S. Supreme Court in American politics in favor of shifting decisions on many civil rights issues, including abortion access, interracial marriage and the availability of birth control, to state legislatures and state courts.

Following a national uproar, Braun walked back his unequivocal statement welcoming the U.S. Supreme Court potentially rescinding its 1967 ruling that legalized interracial marriage nationwide and instead allowing each of the 50 states to decide such issues on its own.

"Let me be clear on that issue — there is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate, and I condemn racism in any form, at all levels and by any states, entities or individuals," Braun said.

Otherwise, concerning abortion, contraception access and many other federal rights confirmed by the Supreme Court over the past 70 years, Braun continues to believe states must be free "to weigh-in on these issues through their own legislation, through their own court systems."

"Quit trying to put the federal government in charge," he said.

