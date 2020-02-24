Hobart celebrates successful year

HOBART — The city hopes to build on the many successes it had last year.
Mayor Brian Snedecor described 2019 as “a year we can celebrate.”
He received help from Hobart’s department heads recently to deliver the state of the city as each person provided reports about their activities during the last year.
Building Official Mike Hannigan said an estimated $35 million in construction occurred last year as Hobart issued more than 1,600 residential building permits and 405 commercial building permits.
Remodeling and additions at the St. Mary Medical Center and work associated with the new Daifuku/Wynright facility in the NorthWind Crossings Business Park contributed to the construction totals.
Hannigan said work continues to build the BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse across from the Southlake Mall, and the eatery could open in the middle of this year.
Director of Development Denarie Kane said Hobart continues to make efforts to attract new businesses to the city, and the creation of the new U.S. 30 and 69th Avenue tax increment financing district could help.
The city could use TIF funding to offer incentives they hope can eventually lead to the construction of a convention center and other projects in that area of Hobart.
City Engineer Phil Gralik said tremendous progress was made in 2019 on the Third Street bridge replacement project. The structure could open to traffic in September.
Hobart Events Director Nikki Lopez said the city will continue to focus on partnerships to bring large events to the community.
“We want to provide stuff for our residents to do but also draw people in from across the Region,” Lopez said.
The first America’s Crossroads Bowl took place at the end of 2019 at the Brickyard Stadium, and the game will remain in Hobart for at least the next three years, Lopez said.
Flight Levelz Entertainment also collaborated with the city to host the inaugural Hometown Country Jam last year. The event is coming back this year, and Lee Brice will headline the May 30 music festival at the Brickie Bowl.
Police Chief Rick Zormier said Hobart remains a safe community, and crime statistics from 2019 are reflective of that.
Hobart had no homicides for the first time since 2014, and the number of rape cases dropped from seven in 2018 to five in 2019. There also was a reduction in burglary cases, which fell from from 77 in 2018 to 33 last year.
Robbery cases increased by 11 in 2019, and auto thefts rose by 15 last year.
Fire Chief Randy Smith said the Fire Department remained busy in 2019 with 5,623 calls for service.
Smith said the department placed an emphasis on energy conservation, and that resulted in a 20% reduction in fuel consumption. That saved the city about $16,000, Smith said.
Although much was accomplished in 2019, Snedecor referenced budgetary struggles when he encouraged residents “to have guarded expectations on what our community is going to be facing.”
Clerk Treasurer Deb Longer said 2019 started with the state Department of Local Government Finance requiring the city to cut its budget by $4 million.
On top of that, property tax caps caused a hit of about $1 million to the budget, Snedecor said.