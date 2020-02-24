Hobart celebrates successful year

City Engineer Phil Gralik said tremendous progress was made in 2019 on the Third Street bridge replacement project. The structure could open to traffic in September.

Hobart Events Director Nikki Lopez said the city will continue to focus on partnerships to bring large events to the community.

“We want to provide stuff for our residents to do but also draw people in from across the Region,” Lopez said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first America’s Crossroads Bowl took place at the end of 2019 at the Brickyard Stadium, and the game will remain in Hobart for at least the next three years, Lopez said.

Flight Levelz Entertainment also collaborated with the city to host the inaugural Hometown Country Jam last year. The event is coming back this year, and Lee Brice will headline the May 30 music festival at the Brickie Bowl.

Police Chief Rick Zormier said Hobart remains a safe community, and crime statistics from 2019 are reflective of that.

Hobart had no homicides for the first time since 2014, and the number of rape cases dropped from seven in 2018 to five in 2019. There also was a reduction in burglary cases, which fell from from 77 in 2018 to 33 last year.