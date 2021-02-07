Hobart considers $10 million business park along U.S. 30

HOBART — A $10 million project proposed for land at U.S. 30 and 83rd Avenue would offer office and warehousing space for businesses.
RISE Commercial District is planning to create the co-warehousing space on about 14 acres of property at that site.
“It’s a challenging parcel of property, but it’s pretty well-suited for my client’s business,” said attorney Jim Wieser, who is representing RISE.
In addition to providing short-term warehousing options for established companies, the development would be an incubator for new businesses, Wieser said.
“It spurs a lot of business and it is helpful to the community,” Wieser said.
The facility could house around 125 businesses within multiple buildings proposed for the site.
RISE President Jim Sapp said the Hobart facility would be the 10th co-warehousing development he has done. He said buildings there would have office space in the front and warehousing in the rear.
“It’s kind of a hotel for businesses,” Sapp said.
He said there is a large demand for co-warehousing space. There are no tenants yet for the Hobart facility, but clients at other facilities have included those in medical, IT, plumbing and electrical.
“It’s definitely not retail,” Sapp said.
When completely occupied, it’s anticipated all the businesses at the site could employee more than 400 people combined.
“Those 400 people aren’t coming there daily,” Sapp said.
He said the majority of employees likely only will visit the site occasionally to gather supplies and materials.
“It’s very low maintenance,” Sapp said.
Sapp will need to obtain several approvals from the city before the project could advance.
The Plan Commission on Thursday gave a favorable recommendation to change the zoning of the 14-acre property to a planned business park. That request heads to the City Council for final approval.
During a public hearing at the recent commission session, residents inquired about the businesses that could locate there and how they would operate.
Sapp said no hazardous or flammable materials would be allowed there. He said there are plans to create a buffer between the development and neighboring properties with a fence, setback and landscaping.
Besides the zone change, Sapp also would need to obtain site plan approval for the project. That likely will involve discussions about offsite improvements, including a proposed frontage road.
Sapp projected it could be a year before the facility opens if all approvals are obtained.