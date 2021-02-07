Hobart considers $10 million business park along U.S. 30

HOBART — A $10 million project proposed for land at U.S. 30 and 83rd Avenue would offer office and warehousing space for businesses.

RISE Commercial District is planning to create the co-warehousing space on about 14 acres of property at that site.

“It’s a challenging parcel of property, but it’s pretty well-suited for my client’s business,” said attorney Jim Wieser, who is representing RISE.

In addition to providing short-term warehousing options for established companies, the development would be an incubator for new businesses, Wieser said.

“It spurs a lot of business and it is helpful to the community,” Wieser said.

The facility could house around 125 businesses within multiple buildings proposed for the site.

RISE President Jim Sapp said the Hobart facility would be the 10th co-warehousing development he has done. He said buildings there would have office space in the front and warehousing in the rear.

“It’s kind of a hotel for businesses,” Sapp said.